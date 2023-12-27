Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 109,536 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,536 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $36,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,305,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Plexus Stock Up 0.5 %

PLXS opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

