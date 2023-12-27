Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,439 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 509,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $43,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,027,000 after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after buying an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after buying an additional 179,154 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

