Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.1 %

CMI stock opened at $239.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day moving average of $234.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

