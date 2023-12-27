Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $34,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

