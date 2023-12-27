Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $29.95 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $29,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI stock opened at $234.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day moving average of $244.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $341.81.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

