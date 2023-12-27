Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,767 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $44,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $143.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

