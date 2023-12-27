Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $29,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 10,537.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 68.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 229.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 24.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.37%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

