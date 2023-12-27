Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,082 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $48,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $159.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

