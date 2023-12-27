Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 2,059 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $32,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 123.76%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

