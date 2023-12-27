Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. TD Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.