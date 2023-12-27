Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $37,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $90,386,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 26,680.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 933,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 576.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after purchasing an additional 760,108 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,329.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 799,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,574,000 after purchasing an additional 743,129 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 227.9% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

