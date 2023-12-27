Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $37,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $207.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.