Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CATY stock opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.