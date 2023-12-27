Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,705 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $44,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $141.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

