Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 65,705 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,705 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $36,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $221.42 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.