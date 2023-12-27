Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.08 and its 200-day moving average is $446.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.