Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.08 and its 200-day moving average is $446.19.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
