Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $65.50

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $24,722,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 119,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

