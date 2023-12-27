Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $171.78

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $185.93 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $186.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

