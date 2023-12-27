Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $31.50

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

AR stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.