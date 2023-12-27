Brokerages Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $122.00

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR opened at $135.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.