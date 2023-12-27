Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $53.58

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of KB Home
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $63.04.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.