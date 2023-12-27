Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $53.58

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KBH

Institutional Trading of KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.