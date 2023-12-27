Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $36.71

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

