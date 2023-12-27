Brokerages Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Target Price at $12.10

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAAC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

LAAC stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

