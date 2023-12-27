Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Target Price at $13.86

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE:LXU opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.30.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

