Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $47.33

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NXRT opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $894.34 million, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.72%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

