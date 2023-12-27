Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) PT at $47.33

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.72%.
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.