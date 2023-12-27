Brokerages Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Target Price at $13.51

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price for the company.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $32,783.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 84.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.