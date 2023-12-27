Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target at $72.14

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.14.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

