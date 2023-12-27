Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $96.75

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.42 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

