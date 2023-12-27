Brokerages Set Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT at $263.00

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,550,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after buying an additional 467,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after buying an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.67.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

