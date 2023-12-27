Brokerages Set Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target at $194.00

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,468,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 269.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 917,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,168,000 after acquiring an additional 669,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,092,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $166.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.04. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

