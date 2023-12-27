Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Target Price at $13.47

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 835,666 shares of company stock valued at $17,042,370 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 214.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. GAP’s payout ratio is 600.06%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

