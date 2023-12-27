Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $138.08

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,088.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.