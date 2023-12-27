Brokerages Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target at $42.50

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.45. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

