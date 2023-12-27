Brokerages Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Target Price at $183.60

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS opened at $211.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $212.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,905,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

