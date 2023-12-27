Brokers Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

