Brokers Offer Predictions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.98. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 250,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92,351 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

