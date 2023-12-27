Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7,142.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

