Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.00

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.
Brunswick Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05.
About Brunswick Bancorp
Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.
