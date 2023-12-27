Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 49,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $253,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.93.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.