Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Stock Up 1.7 %

CSIQ opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Canadian Solar by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 652,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 160,502 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Canadian Solar by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,677 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.