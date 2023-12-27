Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

