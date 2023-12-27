Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $839,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.