Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

