Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 81.8% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $624.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $628.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

