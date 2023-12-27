Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Capital Power Stock Performance
Shares of CPX stock opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.59.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.6086957 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
