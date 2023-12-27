Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.59.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.6086957 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital Power

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.