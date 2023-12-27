Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CS opened at C$6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.80. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.6060606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

