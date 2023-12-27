Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 75.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

