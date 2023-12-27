CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

