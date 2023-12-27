Carpenter Technology Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Olin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

