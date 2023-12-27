Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Casper has a market capitalization of $504.22 million and $6.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,260,720,276 coins and its circulating supply is 11,657,082,769 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,259,894,222 with 11,656,297,384 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0426573 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $6,739,158.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

